Watch: Sanjana Sanghi leads class for underprivileged students on Teachers' Day, fans thank her for 'generosity'

Sanjana Sanghi led an inspiring class for underprivileged students in Mumbai on Teachers' Day.

From her college days back in 2014, Sanjana Sanghi has been dedicated to empowering the next generation through grass-roots work in education alleviation. Upholding role as Teach For India’s Hope Empowerer, she recently led an inspiring class for underprivileged students in Mumbai, continuing her mission of highlighting the true power of education and preparing them to be future leaders.



As the students remained gripped to the class Sanjana had designed for them, Sanghi shared, “Education goes far beyond what we study in our classrooms and textbooks, it involves a holistic understanding of our own potential, and being empowered with the tools to exploit it. Having gone through the journey of being a self-made individual navigating a complex career, it is often the most unexpected lessons from my classrooms that have been my crutch in the toughest of times.

Being able to breakdown certain life lessons and aid these leaders of tomorrow in unboxing their fears and chasing their hopes and dreams, is a true honor and privilege. As UNDP India’s Youth Champion, Sanjana has consistently been at the forefront of innovative campaigns aimed at educating and empowering youth. Whether through her upskilling workshops or by leading classes for Teach For India students, Sanghi has always dedicated her time and efforts to education and inspiring the younger generation.

Earlier,in an emotional tribute shared on her Instagram handle, Sanghi reminisced about her journey and the profound impact of the film on her career. More than just a character, Kizzie Basu from Dil Bechara became an emotion that captured the hearts of Sanjana Sanghi's fans. The bond between Manny (played by Sushant Singh Rajput) and Kizzie (played by Sanjana Sanghi) offered a love story that fans could not resist. This film also introduced Sanjana Sanghi as a leading lady, transitioning from her role as a child artist in Rockstar to becoming the girl next door.

Today, as the film clocks 4 years, Sanjana Sanghi's heart is full. Looking back at her debut, the Dil Bechara actress took to her social media and shared, "4 years to this most special day. A day for me to reflect on the unbelievable journey thus far, and immerse myself in nostalgia."

Expressing deep gratitude for the overwhelming love and support received by Dil Bechara and her character Kizzie Basu, Sanghi conveyed, "Can never be grateful enough for the boundless love you have all given Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu, always and always. Can never be grateful enough for the excitement I feel in my heart to be given this opportunity to entertain you all. Thank you. A million times over. Miss you Sush."

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut, Dil Bechara is a poignant coming-of-age tragedy romance that captivated audiences worldwide. Released directly on OTT platforms in 2020, the film holds special significance as the last cinematic portrayal of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

(With inputs from ANI)

