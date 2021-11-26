Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera recreates dialogue from ‘Antim’, video goes VIRAL

Shera, Salman Khan's personal bodyguard, was ecstatic about the premiere of the new film 'Antim: The Final Truth.' Shera, who has worked with Salman Khan for 26 years, chose to give a shout out to his "Maalik" on Instagram by impersonating a popular dialogue from the actor's next film "Antim," which was released tomorrow.

Shera and Salman both posted the video to their own Instagram pages. Shera mouths the following lines in the video: “Jis din ye sardar ki hategi na, uss din sabki phat**i… aaj ye sardar ki hat gayi hai."

Take a look at the video here-

Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, plays his enemy - a merciless goon - in Mahesh V Manjrekar's 'Antim'. Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal play important roles in the film too.

Shera, who has been protecting Salman Khan for more than two decades, spoke about how they first met earlier this year. As the head of Salman's security detail, Shera is frequently seen with him.

“We first met when I was handling security for Whigfield’s show. She’s a Hollywood singer, she’d come down. I met Salman again when Keanu Reeves had come to India. Speed had released and Matrix was about to release. I did my first show with Salman in Chandigarh, and we’ve been together ever since," Shera told YouTube channel ViralBollywood in Hindi.