Watch: Salman Khan's fans burst crackers inside theatre, celebrate Tiger 3 trailer like Diwali

Salman Khan, currently hosting Bigg Boss 17, is gearing up for the release of his next film, Tiger 3, in which he stars alongside Katrina Kaif. Excitement among the actor's fans is palpable, and a recent viral video is clear evidence of their anticipation.

In the video, Salman Khan's fans are seen jubilantly celebrating the release of the Tiger 3 trailer by bursting crackers inside a theater. This video has now gone viral on social media, sparking a debate among netizens about the potential dangers of such celebrations.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are obe of the most beloved on-screen couples in Indian cinema. They've given us unforgettable blockbusters and timeless chart-toppers. Now, they're making a comeback in Aditya Chopra's Tiger 3, reprising their iconic roles as super-agents Tiger and Zoya from the YRF Spy Universe!

The trailer of Tiger 3 has ignited mass excitement, making it the most eagerly awaited movie of the year. YRF is all set to release the film's first song, a lively track titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. The internet is buzzing with anticipation to see Salman and Katrina dance together once more!

Salman says, “Katrina and I have some great songs together and I understand that the expectation from people every time we do a song together will be sky-high! I’m very confident that Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will make people happy.”

He adds, “It is a dance track that I personally love. It is probably one of the best dance tracks of my career! Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world. I hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam does this too and becomes a global hit!”

In the teaser of the song that was released on Friday and went viral immediately, Salman & Katrina showed off incredible chemistry in this vibey dance track that has been composed by Pritam, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi! Both the superstars look drop-dead gorgeous in this song that will surely become the party anthem this festive season! Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this year on Diwali, November 12, Sunday!