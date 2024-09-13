Twitter
Watch: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai, visits Malaika Arora and her family after father's death

Salman Khan returned to Mumbai, and he visited Malaika Arora's residence to pay his condolence to the family

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 09:59 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Watch: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai, visits Malaika Arora and her family after father's death
Salman Khan
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen visiting Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta's residence to offer his condolences following Mehta's tragic death. Anil Mehta allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday. Salman was spotted stepping out of his car under tight security. 

Earlier in the day, Malaika's father was laid to rest at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai, where members of the film industry also gathered to pay their respects. Malaika Arora reached the crematorium centre along with her son Arhaan Khan. Several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, alongside others, reached the crematorium centre to pay their last respects to Malaika Arora's father. Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, also arrived at the crematorium centre with his wife Sshura Khan. Malaika's close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder also joined the gathering as she arrived to pay her last respects to Anil Mehta. She was joined by her brother Sajid Khan.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have recorded the statements of Malaika, her sister Amrita Arora, and their mother. According to the police, Anil Mehta had called both of his daughters before turning off his phone. In their statements, Malaika and Amrita said that their father had told them, "I am sick and tired."

Watch Salman Khan going to Malaika Arora's house

The family tried to reach out to him after the call, but Anil had already switched off his phone. The police further revealed that Anil Mehta jumped from the balcony of a building, which caused fractures in his right leg. The postmortem report confirmed that his death was due to "multiple injuries."

The police are also planning to record the statement of Mehta's doctor, along with other family members who were close to him. Earlier on Wednesday, DCP Mumbai Police, Raj Tilak Roshan, informed the media that the body of the deceased has been sent for a postmortem. He added that the teams of police and forensics are carrying out the investigation.

"Body of one Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here; forensic teams are here as well. The body is being taken for postmortem. We are investigating everything in detail. Prima facie, it seems to be suicide; we are conducting further investigation," Roshan said. Malaika Arora, who was not present at her father's home when the incident occurred, was reportedly in Pune at the time. 

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

