'Aaram se...': Salman Khan reveals real reason for struggling to get up in viral video, fans say 'get well soon Tiger'

Salman Khan finally confirmed his rib injury, and his public appearance has left his fans worried.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 06:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan confirmed his rib injury while interacting with Mumbai-based paps. On Thursday evening, Salman was spotted on the sets of the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss 18'. In one of the videos captured by the Mumbai-based shutterbugs, Salman confirmed his rib injury. While leaving the sets, he told the paps to be careful as he is suffering from injury. "Do pasaliya tuti hai, aaram se," he said.

Hats off to Salman for his unwavering dedication as he kept up with his professional commitment despite being injured. Speaking of his upcoming projects, he will be seen headlining 'Sikandar', which is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It is set to release next Eid.

As soon as the video was shared on X (formerly Twitter), it went viral, leaving fans worried. "Get well soon Tiger," a fan wrote. Another fan wrote, "Get well soon Salman bhai." A netizen wrote, "Get well soon sir." One of the netizens wrote, "Take care Get well soon Praying for your speedy recovery."

Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the 'Sikandar'. In the picture, Salman Khan is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him."Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!," the post read. Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

(With inputs from ANI)

