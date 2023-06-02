Search icon
Watch: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan walk into Madh Island set of Tiger 3, leaked video goes viral

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan look like a lethal combo, and the first glimpse of Tiger and Pathaan from Tiger 3 sets will leave you excited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

Watch: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan walk into Madh Island set of Tiger 3, leaked video goes viral
Stills of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan from Tiger 3 set

The first visual of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from Tiger 3 is leaked, and the actors are certainly looking to create havoc at the box office. A fan club, dedicated to Salman leaked a video from the set of Tiger 3, and it clearly captured Salman Khan walking in the sets and Shah Rukh following him. 

In May, the two Khans came together to shoot an extensive action set piece at Madh Island, Mumbai, and a huge set was created for the sequence. In the video, Salman dressed up in a brown t-shirt walks inside the set, covered with a big blue background. Shah Rukh walks into the sets wearing a black tee and black jeans with his Pathaan man-bun hairdo. The fan club leaked the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Megastar #SalmanKhan & #ShahRukhKhan on the sets of #Tiger3 a few weeks back. Btw SRK's quote " Salman Khan Leads The Path & We All Try To Follow It" is accurate here." 

Here's the video

Tiger 3 will be the fifth instalment in YRF Spy Universe, and the third instalment in the Tiger series. The super-successful universe started with Ek Tha Tiger (2012), and it was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. 

After Tiger 3, Shah Rukh and Salman are expected to come back on the big screen again with Tiger vs Pathaan. Last month, there was an exciting new update about their much-awaited project, Tiger vs Pathaan. As per the information provided by a media report, the leading ladies of Pathaan and Tiger franchise, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, will start shooting for the mega-event film with Salman and Shah Rukh in January 2024. Before Tiger vs Pathaan, Tiger 3 will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023.

