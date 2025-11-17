Watch: Salman Khan meets his duplicate during Da-Bangg tour, bodyguard Shera pulls him away; fans say 'nakli wala...'

Sunil Grover imitated Salman Khan on the stage during the Da-Bangg Tour performance in Doha, Qatar, last week.

Salman Khan spearheaded the Da-Bangg Tour at the Asian Town Amphitheatre in Doha, Qatar, on November 14. The superstar was joined by Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Stebin Ben, and Sunil Grover as well. Sunil, who imitates Salman on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, mimicked the actor's swag and style on the stage as well.

The host of the show Maniesh Paul asked Salman to identify the next person coming on the stage. Sunil then walked in and copied the star, as he does on the Kapil Sharma's show. Salman and Sunil walked around each other for a few seconds until Salman's bodyguard Shera took Sunil away. The two actors are seen smiling at each other in the last few seconds of the viral video. Reacting to this hilarious moment, fans said, "Nakli wala zyaada better lag raha hai (The fake Salman looks a lot better)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 19 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. He is also busy filming his next movie Battle of Galwan, which is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China, and is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala and Ek Ajnabee fame.

The superstar is hoping to make his grand comeback with the war drama as his last few films such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Radhe have been massive commercial and critical failures. Battle of Galwan stars Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady and also features Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj among others. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet.

