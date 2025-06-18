Salman Khan will be seen as the guest on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 on Netflix. His last release Sikandar turned out to be one of the biggest flops of 2025.

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to return for its first season this Saturday on Netflix. Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back after six years since The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019, and will be joining Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest. Salman Khan will be seen as the guest in the first episode of the third season. On Wednesday, the OTT giant took to its social media handles and shared the promo, in which Salman is seen joking about Aamir Khan's third relationship with Gauru Spratt, his own latest box office failure Sikandar, and much more.

Salman Khan takes a dig at Sikandar box office failure

Salman Khan will be seen meeting the impersonators of Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn on the show. The superstar asked the person imitating his Radhe Bhaiyaa look from Tere Naam, "Kaam, dhanda acha chal raha hai? Sikandar se koi farak toh nahi pada? (Is everything good at work? Did Sikandar hurt your wallet?)", and then is seen having a good laugh about it. Sikandar is now streaming on Netflix.

How Sikandar became one of the biggest flops of 2025

Headlined by Salman Khan, the action drama Sikandar was released on March 30 as the actor's Eid release this year. The film received negative reviews from the audiences and critics for its weak performances, poor script, pointless direction, and dull screenplay. Made in Rs 200 crore, the AR Murugadoss directorial also bombed at the box office as it earned just Rs 110 crore in India and grossed Rs 184 crore worldwide, failing to even recover its budget.

After Sikandar's release, Salman Khan fans also expressed their disappointment on social media and wished for the superstar's comeback since his last few films - Radhe, Race 3, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - have been massive commercial and critical failures. As per reports, the actor will be seen next in Apoorva Lakhia's war drama based on India-China's 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The official announcement of the film hasn't been made yet.

READ | The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 cast salary revealed: Kapil Sharma to charge ten times more than Navjot Singh Sidhu, know fees of Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek