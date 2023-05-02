Watch: Salman Khan gets inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy's Groot, can only say this one line in funny viral video

Salman Khan gets inspired by Guardians of Galaxy Groot

Salman Khan who enjoys a massive fan following seems to be a fan of Groot from Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the release date of the new Marvel film Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 nears, MarveL India shared a video featuring Salman Khan on social media wherein he is seen imitating Groot.

On Tuesday, Marvel India took to their Instagram and posted a hilarious video featuring Salman Khan. The video opens with Salman Khan watching Groot on his phone while sitting in his Vanity van just before going for a press conference. In the video, the actor can be seen imitating Groot while answering questions from the journalists at the press conference. He can be seen saying ‘I am Salman’ to every question thrown at him. The actor ends the video in style by showing Groot’s picture on his back.

Marvel India captioned the video, “I am..” naam toh suna hi hoga @beingsalmankhan. Swagat Karo Guardians ka on May 5th only in cinemas. #GOTGVol3. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.” Salman Khan also shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “I live in Galaxy.Uparwale is my Guardian… Swagat karo mere new friend ka on May 5th only in cinemas.”

After watching the video, fans speculated that Salman Khan might dub for Groot in the next Marvel movie. One of the fans wrote, “Sallu bhai confirmed in the MCU.” Another fan wrote, “Salman with Marvel, amazing.” Another wrote, “so happy to see Salman in Marvel.” Another fan called him ‘cute Groot.” Another comment read, “Salman Khan is a Marvel fan too? Wow!” another commented, “when Megastar meets Marevl.”

Guardians of Galaxy VOL 3 is directed by James Gum and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff along with Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova. The film is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is going to release in 4 languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie is all set to release on May 5 in theatres.

