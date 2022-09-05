WATCH: Salman Khan fits glass in his denim pocket, leaves fans baffled

Credit: Devil ViSHAL/Instagram

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Salman Khan, who has a huge fan following, is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. The actor often makes headlines for different reasons. This time, he is in news because of a viral video in which he can be seen carrying a glass in the pocket of his jeans.

In the viral video, the actor can be seen wearing casual jeans and a t-shirt. However, what caught everyone's attention was the glass that he was carrying in his packet. This video left everyone confused, his fans said he was carrying water while others said it can be ‘vodka’.

One of the social media users wrote, “Bhai glass main kaya tha.’ The second person replied, “Water hi tha bhai.” The third person commented, “Tum ko ksa pata k pani hi hai vodka b to hosakta hai.” The fourth person explained, “Vodka bubbles hote hein pani nahi oh pani tha isliey bubble nahi hue main foreign country me raheti hu mujhe alcohol ke bade me pata hein mere iha toh log chalte phirte beer pite rahete hein drank bhi nahi hote.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently announced his next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with the film's first look poster. The superstar has unveiled the official title logo of the action entertainer with a short teaser to introduce his character from the film. The short teaser opens with Salman Khan riding a motorcycle through the Ladakh Valley and then showcases his Tiger-like walk as his trademark bracelet is highlighted. Then Salman's intense look is revealed as the mountain breeze flows through his long hair and he is seen sporting his trademark sunglasses adding on to overall charisma of his character in this teaser.

Salman Khan shared the short teaser on his social media platform with the caption, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." His production house, Salman Khan Films too shared the same video re-emphasizing on how the magnanimous personality of Salman over the years is known to be Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan. The announcement teaser, as expected, got all his fans excited across the globe.