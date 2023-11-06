'Baap is here': Salman Khan defies ethic dress code, arrives in casuals at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Salman Khan arrived in casuals at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, video of him is going viral on social media.

On Sunday night, Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali party. Celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aishwarya Rai and others arrived in ethnic outfits. However, who caught everyone's attention was Salman Khan who defied the dress code and arrived in casuals.

In the viral video:

Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani wrote, "Salman bhai arrives for Manish Malhotra Diwali best in his own swag tiger is here." Social media users reacted to his look, one of them wrote, "Lmao the best dressed he don't give a f**k." The second one said, "Bhai fast chal rahe hai, video slow motion mein hai." The third one said, "Hey show us the inside. Aishwarya showed up. He still blushes on her name." The fourth one said, "The outfit the king for a reason." The fifth one said, "swag toh aise dikha raha jaise Salman Khan ho." Another said, "apna bhai arela hai."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai also arrived at the event in a pink suit. She was looking adorable. Other Bollywood celebs also arrived at the party in ethnicwears.

Take a look:

On the work front, Salman Khan is waiting fr the release of his upcoming film Tiger 3. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya, Emraan Hashmi will be essaying the role of the antagonist in Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is all set to release in theatres this Diwali (November 12).

After Tiger 3, Ayan Mukerji directed War 2, which marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in a full-fledged role. Jr NTR will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the movie and the two are said to have an action-packed face-off.

