Headlines

'Baap is here': Salman Khan defies ethic dress code, arrives in casuals at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

'If Elvish Yadav is…’: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on snake venom supply case

Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati playing poker leaves internet divided, viral photos causes stir online

Delhi air pollution: When will Delhi NCR’s AQI improve? Know reason behind worsening air quality

Mukesh Ambani launches JioMotive, to turn any car into ‘smart car’ at 58% discount; check price, features, how to use

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Baap is here': Salman Khan defies ethic dress code, arrives in casuals at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Donald Trump to testify in civil fraud trial today as business empire lies at stake

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 4 imposed, ban on vehicles registered outside of Delhi; AQI turns ‘severe plus’

8 biggest wins in World Cup for India

Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant spotted in adorable outfits at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Batters who smashed century in ODI World Cup semifinal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

'Baap is here': Salman Khan defies ethic dress code, arrives in casuals at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati playing poker leaves internet divided, viral photos causes stir online

Bigg Boss 17: Viewers call Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's 'ugly' fight with Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma staged; here's why

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Baap is here': Salman Khan defies ethic dress code, arrives in casuals at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Salman Khan arrived in casuals at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, video of him is going viral on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On Sunday night, Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali party. Celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aishwarya Rai and others arrived in ethnic outfits. However, who caught everyone's attention was Salman Khan who defied the dress code and arrived in casuals. 

In the viral video:

Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani wrote, "Salman bhai arrives for Manish Malhotra Diwali best in his own swag tiger is here." Social media users reacted to his look, one of them wrote, "Lmao the best dressed he don't give a f**k." The second one said, "Bhai fast chal rahe hai, video slow motion mein hai." The third one said, "Hey show us the inside. Aishwarya showed up. He still blushes on her name." The fourth one said, "The outfit the king for a reason." The fifth one said, "swag toh aise dikha raha jaise Salman Khan ho." Another said, "apna bhai arela hai."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai also arrived at the event in a pink suit. She was looking adorable. Other Bollywood celebs also arrived at the party in ethnicwears. 

Take a look:

On the work front, Salman Khan is waiting fr the release of his upcoming film Tiger 3. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya, Emraan Hashmi will be essaying the role of the antagonist in Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is all set to release in theatres this Diwali (November 12). 

After Tiger 3, Ayan Mukerji directed War 2, which marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in a full-fledged role. Jr NTR will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the movie and the two are said to have an action-packed face-off.

Read Tiger Is Back: Tiger 3's new promo shares new glimpse of Katrina Kaif's towel fight, teases Salman vs Emraan's showdown

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Tough to digest....': Hardik Pandya issues statement following exclusion from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

'Virat Kohli dark secret is....': AB de Villiers' striking revelation

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, this superstar to reportedly have cameo in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3

ISRO Chief Somanath puts release of autobiography on hold after row over alleged critical remarks on Sivan

Rachin Ravindra scripts history, becomes first player to achieve massive feat during NZ vs PAK World Cup clash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE