Watch: Salman Khan comes to kid's rescue, slaps own bodyguard during 'Bharat' screening

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat released in cinemas today. The actor was snapped during a preimere in the town side of Mumbai last night. Like expected, many fans - children to old aged - gathered to see Salman and hopefully get a photo with him.

It was just a normal walk for Salman Khan from the theatre (where he came to see the audience reaction on the release of his movie Bharat) to his car. His bodyguards were on guard and kept the public at bay. It was at this time when a kid, who stood ahead of the line, tried to come forward and meet his idol. Salman's fan, knowingly or unknowingly, pushed the little fan away.

The kid reportedly lost his balance for a few minutes. On noticing the same, Salman Khan, who is known to love children, reacted instinctively. Salman came back and slapped his own bodyguard for treating a child so harshly by pushing him away.

PeepingMoon posted the video narrating the whole incident. They wrote, "BEING HUMAN... that is all Salman Khan was doing last night at the 'Bharat' premiere at PVR Phoenix Mills when he saw a little Sardar kid getting trampled in the throng of fans after a security guard assigned by the multiplex pushed him away from the actor. It was a fan boy moment for the little Sardar kid but the security guard spoiled it and endangered his innocent life. Salman Khan, who is fond of children, sprang to the kid's rescue. Angrily, he slapped the negligent security guard and admonished him for being rough and rude with the kid. Salman's bodyguard Gurmeet (Shera) Singh who was present confirmed the incident and said, "Bhai reacted instinctively." A fan took a video of the incident and sent to @peeping.moon saying, "Bhai ka dil itna bada hai jitna uska gussa! We fans were thrilled by his reaction. It shows how sensitive Salman Khan is.""

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat brings the trio of Ali, Salman and Katrina Kaif after Tiger Zinda Hai from 2017. Apart from them, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Shashank Arora and others in pivotal roles. Bharat will also see a cameo by young star Varun Dhawan.