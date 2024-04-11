Twitter
Watch: Salman Khan and father Salim Khan greet fans outside their home on Eid 2024

OJ Simpson, ex-NFL star, dies at 76 after battle with cancer

PV Sindhu crashes out of pre-quarters of Badminton Asia Championships after losing to China's Han Yue

Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Jitin Prasada vs Bhagwat Gangwar vs Anis Khan in key contest

'Enough is enough': Priyamani reacts to term pan-India, says 'Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan also...' | Exclusive

Watch: Salman Khan and father Salim Khan greet fans outside their home on Eid 2024

PV Sindhu crashes out of pre-quarters of Badminton Asia Championships after losing to China's Han Yue

Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Jitin Prasada vs Bhagwat Gangwar vs Anis Khan in key contest

Watch: Salman Khan and father Salim Khan greet fans outside their home on Eid 2024

Following his annual Eid tradition, Salman Khan appeared on the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments pad in Bandra and waved out to thousands of his fans on Thursday.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 09:20 PM IST

Salman Khan and Salim Khan waving to fans outside Galaxy Apartments
In the tradition of Bollywood stars on the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan appeared on the balcony of his Galaxy Apartments pad in Bandra and waved out to thousands of his fans jostling for vantage spots to capture the moment on their phone cameras.

As the twilight skyline lit up with mobile torch lights, Salman paced up and down his balcony with his trademark half smile and greeted the crowds. Giving him company and also saluting the crowd was his father, Salim Khan, the famous half of the Salim-Javed screenwriting duo, who now leads a retired life, unlike his better-known counterpart, Javed Akhtar.

Unlike Shah Rukh Khan, who was his theatrical self on the terrace of his bungalow, Mannat, engaging in acrobatics on the railing as he greeted his fans, Salman was a picture of restraint.

Earlier in the day, Salman, who uncharacteristically did not have an Eid release this year (the slot was kept for the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama Maidaan), had announced he would play the titular role in his Eid 2025 release, Sikandar, helmed by A.R. Murugadass.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

READ | Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

