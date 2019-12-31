Watch: Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan improves cricketing skill, practices bowling along with batting

Actor Saif Ali Khan comes from a lineage of cricketers. Both his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi were renowned captains of the Indian cricket team in their era respectively. While Saif chose acting over cricket, it looks like his son Ibrahim Ali Khan has some interest in the sport.

Although grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, also known as Tiger Pataudi, was called best fielder in the world and great grandfather Iftikhar was known for his batting skills, Ibrahim desires to achieve both. The young lad was seen practicing both bowling as well as batting at a field in Mumbai.

Here's the video:

Along with the title of the best fielder in the world, Mansoor Ali Khan also received the title of 'one of India's greatest cricket captains'. Meanwhile, Iftikhar was the Indian cricketer of the year in 1946-1947. He was also recognized for his hockey and billiards skills.

While Ibrahim Ali Khan has neither expressed his desire to become a cricketer or an actor openly, his sister Sara Ali Khan has made quite a name for herself as an actress within a year of her debut with Rohit Shetty's Simmba co-starring Ranveer Singh. Ibrahim and Sara are Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's kids.