Watch: Saif Ali Khan miffed with paps, refuses to wait for photos, netizens ask 'itne naraaz kyun ho'

Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the airport, but the actor looked irritated with paparazzi and refused to cooperate with them.

Actor Saif Ali Khan is usually known for his camaraderie with the paparazzi. However, this time he got miffed and refused to cooperate with photographers. On Thursday, Saif was spotted arriving at the airport, wearing a blue kurta with matching loose pants.

As soon as the Sacred Games actor walked near the entry gate, paps asked him to wait for seconds to click him. Saif stood for photos, but he was standing against the light. When the paparazzi told him that they were not getting a good picture because he was standing against the light, Saif in an irritated tone, said, "Toh main kya karu? (what should I do?)" Saif refused to acknowledge their request and continued walking towards the premises.

As soon as the video was shared, several netizens commented and mocked the actor's attitude towards the photographers. "Itne naraz kyun ho?," asked a netizen. Another internet user wrote, "So much of attitude." A netizen wrote, "Don't click him.... #tantrums." Another netizen wrote, "Another Jaya aunty." One of the netizens wrote, "So angry."

Another section of the netizens trolled the actor for his OOTD. An internet user wrote, "Kareena ka pyjama phen ke aa gaye lag raha hai." Another internet user asked, "What is he even wearing?" A netizen wrote, "Saif ne galti se Kareena ka pajama pehen ke aa gaya."

This isn't the first time when Saif got irritated with the paparazzi. Last year in March, Saif and Kareena were spotted by paparazzi returning from a party. The couple were seen making their way into their home when the paparazzi started chasing the couple, Saif said, "Ek kaam kariye, aap hamare bedroom me aajaiye (Do one thing, just step into our bedroom also)," leaving them puzzled. On the work front, Saif was last seen in Adipurush. He will next be seen in Devara Part One. The Jr NTR-starrer will be released in cinemas on September 27.

