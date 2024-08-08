Twitter
'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries cuts 11% of its workforce, total number of employees to lose job will be....

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

Imran Khan reveals Minissha Lamba had 'bruises all over' after filming sexual assault scene: 'I threw up, couldn't...'

This company becomes fastest carmaker in India to achieve 1 million sales, not Suzuki, Tata, it is...

7 amazing benefits of eating mangoes

8 best scooters for family

 9 Bollywood stars who received death threats

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

Watch: Saif Ali Khan miffed with paps, refuses to wait for photos, netizens ask 'itne naraaz kyun ho'

Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the airport, but the actor looked irritated with paparazzi and refused to cooperate with them.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 05:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Watch: Saif Ali Khan miffed with paps, refuses to wait for photos, netizens ask 'itne naraaz kyun ho'
Saif Ali Khan
Actor Saif Ali Khan is usually known for his camaraderie with the paparazzi. However, this time he got miffed and refused to cooperate with photographers. On Thursday, Saif was spotted arriving at the airport, wearing a blue kurta with matching loose pants. 

As soon as the Sacred Games actor walked near the entry gate, paps asked him to wait for seconds to click him. Saif stood for photos, but he was standing against the light. When the paparazzi told him that they were not getting a good picture because he was standing against the light, Saif in an irritated tone, said, "Toh main kya karu? (what should I do?)" Saif refused to acknowledge their request and continued walking towards the premises. 

As soon as the video was shared, several netizens commented and mocked the actor's attitude towards the photographers. "Itne naraz kyun ho?," asked a netizen. Another internet user wrote, "So much of attitude." A netizen wrote, "Don't click him.... #tantrums." Another netizen wrote, "Another Jaya aunty." One of the netizens wrote, "So angry." 

Another section of the netizens trolled the actor for his OOTD. An internet user wrote, "Kareena ka pyjama phen ke aa gaye lag raha hai." Another internet user asked, "What is he even wearing?" A netizen wrote, "Saif ne galti se Kareena ka pajama pehen ke aa gaya." 

This isn't the first time when Saif got irritated with the paparazzi. Last year in March, Saif and Kareena were spotted by paparazzi returning from a party. The couple were seen making their way into their home when the paparazzi started chasing the couple, Saif said, "Ek kaam kariye, aap hamare bedroom me aajaiye (Do one thing, just step into our bedroom also)," leaving them puzzled. On the work front, Saif was last seen in Adipurush. He will next be seen in Devara Part One. The Jr NTR-starrer will be released in cinemas on September 27.

Delhi-NCR news: New bypass to be built in Greater Noida, to ease traffic in these areas; check route, distance and more

Meet man, who was once a star in Dhoni's CSK team, member of World Cup in 2011, now drives bus in...

Bangladesh: BNP-Jamaat alliance poses danger to India's security

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who secured AIR 478 in UPSC exam, his famous IAS wife is...

Meet man, who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank, had started his career as...

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

