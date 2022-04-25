Runway 34: Ajay Devgn raps in viral video featuring Yashraj Mukhate, leaves fans impressed

Yashraj Mukhate/Instagram

Yashraj Mukhate has teamed with Ajay Devgn after making a song out of a scene from Shehnaaz Gill's line from Bigg Boss 13, Saada Kutta Tommy. Yashraj shared in a video on his Instagram account on Monday that he'll be singing a song for Runway 34 called Jalaya Toh Nahi, which is also Ajay's dialogue from the film.

Sharing the video, Yashraj wrote, “This was sooo much fun!! @ajaydevgn sir doing a rap section for the first time in a track that I made. Isn't that insane? Runway 34 releasing on 29th of April.”



Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay) is a flying prodigy whose aircraft takes a mystery trajectory after take-off from an international destination in Runway 34, which is based on an actual incident from 2015. Ajay has directed and produced the film in addition to acting in it. On April 29, the film will be released in theatres.

Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Rakul Preet Singh also star in the film. Ajay has previously worked with Amitabh in films like Major Saab, Hindustan Ki Kasam, and Satyagraha, but this is the first time he has directed the 79-year-old actor.



UAE-based critic Umari Sandhu has reviewed the movie and called it 'one of the finest films ever made in Indian Cinema.'



Taking to his Instagram story, Umari Sandhu wrote, "On the whole, #runway34 is one of the finest films ever made in Indian Cinema. Not only because of its excellent cinematic credentials but also because of the balanced 'Thought' behind the film. A unique concept!"

He continued, "Highly appreciated. #ajaydevgn #amitabhbachchan stole the show all the way. Both are in terrific form. The climax will shock you. We say, don't think, just go for it. Cinema at its best!"