Watch: Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday pose for selfie with fan at Barbie movie date

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur watch Barbie together.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been grabbing headlines since the photos of the rumoured couple from their vacation went viral on social media. They were recently seen on a movie date watching Barbie where they obliged fans with a selfie. 

On Monday, a fan took to her Instagram and shared a video that is now going viral. The video captured the fan taking a selfie with Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur after they watched Barbie together. Ananya was seen wearing a pink tank top and jeans whereas, Aditya was seen donning a white shirt and black jeans. The duo posed for a selfie with a fan separately. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashi Kulkarni (@aboutrashi)

Netizens couldn’t stop adoring the rumoured couple and also appreciated them for posing for a selfie. One of the comments read, “Adi took Ananya to watch Barbie movie, how cute.” Another wrote, “Adi and Ananya are love.” Another commented, “Ananya has a charming nature, look how she is clicking selfies with her with no attitude at all.” 

Though Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Panday denied the actress’ relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, the duo fueled the dating rumors again after their pictures from their Lisbon vacation together went viral on social media. The rumoured couple were allegedly seen hugging each other.  However, both of them have been tight-lipped about the same. The duo were also seen leaving the movie theatre together after watching Barbie and the actress was seen hiding her face from the paps. 

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Dream Girl 2. Helmed by Raan Shaandilyaa, the movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav among others in key roles. The movie is scheduled to release on August 25 in theatres. 

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in the sequel of the hit series The Night Manager starring Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala among others. The actor will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s movie Metro In Dino. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on December 8 in theatres. Fans, however, are also eager to see Aditya and Ananya paired together in a movie.

Read 'Ananya Roy Kapoor': Ananya Panday's name on Wikipedia changed after her cozy photos with Aditya Roy Kapur goes viral

 

