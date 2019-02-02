Watch: Rohman Shawl gets brownie points from Sushmita Sen on daughter Alisah's sports day

Sushmita Sen found love late but she seems to have finally found her soulmate in Rohman Shawl. The model, who hails from Kashmir, always stands by not only his love Sushmita Sen, but also her two beautiful daughters Alisah and Renee.

Rohman recently taught Alisah how to walk as a flower girl when Sushmita, he and the little one were attending the actress’ best friend’s wedding. Rohman has now taken his responsibilities a step further and ran a race for Alisah, like her father.

Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, “What a MAN!!! Better yet, THAT’S MY MAN!!! @rohmanshawl wins the #100mtsgold (by a mile) for Alisah in the father’s race!!! what a day I am having!!!! Thank you maa @pritam_shikhare for capturing this moment & the cheering of course!! I AM SOOOOOOO HAPPY & PROUD of my little shona & my Rooh!!! #sharing #happyfeelings#pride #alisah #sportsday I love you guys!!!!”

She had also shared a video from the race which Alisah ran. Sushmita captioned it, “ALISAHHHHHH #100mts by a MARGIN!!! First time I saw @rohmanshawl with tears in his eyes, as he yelled & yelled her name to the finish line!!!! awwwww!!!! SOOOOOO PROUD OF YOU ALISAH!!! #munchkin #sportsday#killingit I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

It is being believed that Rohman has proposed marriage to Sushmita last year and she made their relationship official only after accepting his proposal. The couple is believed to get married by the end of this year in a Christmas wedding.