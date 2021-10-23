WATCH: Riteish Deshmukh hits ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ actor Ayaz Khan for THIS reason

Riteish Deshmukh has exacted vengeance on behalf of wife Genelia D'Souza's character Aditi in ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’. In a new video, shared by Ayaz Khan, who played the antagonist in the film, Riteish is seen beating up Ayaz for slapping Aditi.

In the film, Ayaz plays Aditi's boyfriend Sushant Modi, who is jealous of her strong friendship with Jai (Imran Khan) and hits her in the parking lot. Ayaz revealed his displeasure in a recent video about how people continue to criticise him for slapping Aditi in the film.

Riteish avenges Aditi in the new video. The video shows Riteish grabbing Ayaz and throwing a few blows while Ayaz sobs. “Will this hate ever stop?? He wrote, "@riteishd @geneliad #JaaneTuYaJaneNa."

Take a look at the reel here

Ayaz had already shown all of the hateful remarks he still receives from followers.

In 2008, ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ was released, and it was about two close friends who were ignorant of their feelings for each other.

During a recent ‘KBC 13’ episode, Riteish and Genelia shared their experiences in the industry and Genelia especially spoke about her first advertisement opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Reminiscing about that time, Big B remembered how they shot for the ad together and requested a close-up of Genelia but not with him.

During this, Riteish credited Big B for his marriage with Genelia and said, "Had you not put the close-up that day, we might have not gotten married. Because of the close-up, she and I did our first film together. It's all because of that one close-up you put up."