Watch: Rishi Kapoor's 'Damini' co-star Meenakshi Sheshadri pays tribute to legend, says 'will remember him always'

Watch: Meenakshi Sheshadri pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood has lost two gems in Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The latter's 'Damini' co-star Meenakshi Sheshadri remembered both the legends in a new video. She goes on to talk about her 'Damini' co-star Rishi Kapoor and says she will remember him always.

Meenakshi started her video stating, "It’s with a very heavy heart that I am talking to you today in memory of two fantastic actors the Bollywood industry – Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. We have lost both these great personalities just the last few days. It is a tremendous loss not just for the audiences and fans, but for the film industry itself. We have lost such talented artists and such wonderful human beings."

She added, "I have been fortunate to work with Shri Rishi Kapoor, in five films, especially the most famous – Damini. It was a wonderful experience working with him. He was a very considerate co-star, a great co-star brought the best in me. I will remember you Rishi ji always."

Here's the video:

Although Meenakshi and Rishi are most remembered for their movie 'Damini', they also worked together in Vijay, Sadhana, Bade Ghar Ki Beti and 'Gharana'. Back in 2015, much before Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer, Meenakshi had paid him a visit and he shared their image calling it a 'lovely surprise'.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after two-year-long battle with a form of cancer, leukemia. His last rites took place on the same day and earlier together, the Kapoor family came together to remember him at his house. Irrfan Khan, who was also fighting cancer, died on April 29, 2020 after colon infection.