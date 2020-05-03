Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish2823471
HomeBollywood

Watch: Rishi Kapoor's 'Damini' co-star Meenakshi Sheshadri pays tribute to legend, says 'will remember him always'

Meenakshi Sheshadri not only remembered Rishi Kapoor but also Irrfan Khan

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 03, 2020, 03:54 PM IST

Watch: Rishi Kapoor's 'Damini' co-star Meenakshi Sheshadri pays tribute to legend, says 'will remember him always'
Watch: Meenakshi Sheshadri pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood has lost two gems in Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The latter's 'Damini' co-star Meenakshi Sheshadri remembered both the legends in a new video. She goes on to talk about her 'Damini' co-star Rishi Kapoor and says she will remember him always.

Meenakshi started her video stating, "It’s with a very heavy heart that I am talking to you today in memory of two fantastic actors the Bollywood industry – Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. We have lost both these great personalities just the last few days. It is a tremendous loss not just for the audiences and fans, but for the film industry itself. We have lost such talented artists and such wonderful human beings."

She added, "I have been fortunate to work with Shri Rishi Kapoor, in five films, especially the most famous – Damini. It was a wonderful experience working with him. He was a very considerate co-star, a great co-star brought the best in me. I will remember you Rishi ji always."

cre_Trending

Here's the video:

Although Meenakshi and Rishi are most remembered for their movie 'Damini', they also worked together in Vijay, Sadhana, Bade Ghar Ki Beti and 'Gharana'. Back in 2015, much before Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer, Meenakshi had paid him a visit and he shared their image calling it a 'lovely surprise'.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after two-year-long battle with a form of cancer, leukemia. His last rites took place on the same day and earlier together, the Kapoor family came together to remember him at his house. Irrfan Khan, who was also fighting cancer, died on April 29, 2020 after colon infection.

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos
From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: Shop owner sets labourer on fire over minor dispute, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.