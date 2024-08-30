Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Internet horrified by brutal fight between two ferocious bears, watch

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh names franchises where Rohit Sharma might play, not Mumbai Indians, RCB

Meet Sunny Kumar, a samosa seller who cracked NEET-UG, was fascinated by...

Watch: Rimi Sen surprises fans by sharing video showing face 'before and after' surgery

Nita Ambani's message for bahu Radhika at Reliance AGM goes viral, here's what she said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Internet horrified by brutal fight between two ferocious bears, watch

Viral video: Internet horrified by brutal fight between two ferocious bears, watch

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh names franchises where Rohit Sharma might play, not Mumbai Indians, RCB

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh names franchises where Rohit Sharma might play, not Mumbai Indians, RCB

9 times actors broke down on national TV

9 times actors broke down on national TV

6 amazing NASA images of galaxies far away from Earth

6 amazing NASA images of galaxies far away from Earth

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

10 most mysterious deep-sea creatures

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Watch: Rimi Sen surprises fans by sharing video showing face 'before and after' surgery

Watch: Rimi Sen surprises fans by sharing video showing face 'before and after' surgery

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Juhi Chawla is India's richest actress with Rs 4600 crore net worth, reason behind her increasing wealth is..

Juhi Chawla is India's richest actress with Rs 4600 crore net worth, reason behind her increasing wealth is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Rimi Sen surprises fans by sharing video showing face 'before and after' surgery

Rimi Sen shared a video showing her face 'before and after' surgery on Instagram.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 12:12 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Watch: Rimi Sen surprises fans by sharing video showing face 'before and after' surgery
Rimi Sen pics 'before and after' surgery
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Several Bollywood actresses have admitted to having cosmetic surgeries. However, not everyone reveals their before and after pics. Recently, Rimi Sen took to her Instagram and surprised everyone as she shared a video showing her face before and after surgery. 

On Friday, Rimi Sen took to her Instagram and shared a video that showed how she looked before and after surgery. In the video, the actress was seen giving an interview in the video. The video shocked fans as it's not usual for the actors to share their transformation videos on social media. 

97207099-5d39-4907-bddb-bd930d142263

Users reacted to the video and questioned the actress for taking such a step. One of the users wrote, "but whyy? she looked so pretty before." Another wrote, "not plastic surgery but some fillers and Botox." Another user commented, "She always had a pretty face, what was the need?" 

Earlier, when Rimi Sen's recent photos went viral on social media, fans speculated that she had undergone plastic surgery. However, the actress later clarified the rumours and told HT City, "Agar logon ko aisa lag raha hai ki maine plastic surgery karvayi hai... if it's in a good way, it's very good for me. Bina plastic surgery karaye bina hi log bol rahe hain. I have only got fillers, Botox, PRP treatment done, nothing else (sic)."

She further added, "One shouldn't need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime! There are so many good doctors outside India, who are very good at facelifts. I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I reach the age of 50. Abhi inn sab se kaam chal raha hai (sic)."

Rimi Sen made her debut as a lead actress in the Telugu movie Nee Thodu Kavali. Her debut Hindi film, Vijay Galani's Hungama was released in 2003. She followed it with appearances in big-budget movies such as Dhoom, Kyon Ki, Garam Masala, and Golmaal. However, her career was short-lived. In 2011, after starring in Shagird, the actress left acting. In 2016, she turned producer with the film Budhia Singh – Born to Run. Since then she has been away from the film industry.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

As Gujarat reels under massive flooding, IMD warns of rare August storm near western state

As Gujarat reels under massive flooding, IMD warns of rare August storm near western state

Viral video: Desi girl's sensational belly dance to Sharara sets internet on fire, watch

Viral video: Desi girl's sensational belly dance to Sharara sets internet on fire, watch

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump promises free IVF treatment if elected, says, 'we want...'

US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump promises free IVF treatment if elected, says, 'we want...'

Viral video: Internet horrified by brutal fight between two ferocious bears, watch

Viral video: Internet horrified by brutal fight between two ferocious bears, watch

Meet Sunny Kumar, a samosa seller who cracked NEET-UG, was fascinated by...

Meet Sunny Kumar, a samosa seller who cracked NEET-UG, was fascinated by...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement