Watch: Rimi Sen surprises fans by sharing video showing face 'before and after' surgery

Rimi Sen shared a video showing her face 'before and after' surgery on Instagram.

Several Bollywood actresses have admitted to having cosmetic surgeries. However, not everyone reveals their before and after pics. Recently, Rimi Sen took to her Instagram and surprised everyone as she shared a video showing her face before and after surgery.

On Friday, Rimi Sen took to her Instagram and shared a video that showed how she looked before and after surgery. In the video, the actress was seen giving an interview in the video. The video shocked fans as it's not usual for the actors to share their transformation videos on social media.

Users reacted to the video and questioned the actress for taking such a step. One of the users wrote, "but whyy? she looked so pretty before." Another wrote, "not plastic surgery but some fillers and Botox." Another user commented, "She always had a pretty face, what was the need?"

Earlier, when Rimi Sen's recent photos went viral on social media, fans speculated that she had undergone plastic surgery. However, the actress later clarified the rumours and told HT City, "Agar logon ko aisa lag raha hai ki maine plastic surgery karvayi hai... if it's in a good way, it's very good for me. Bina plastic surgery karaye bina hi log bol rahe hain. I have only got fillers, Botox, PRP treatment done, nothing else (sic)."

She further added, "One shouldn't need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime! There are so many good doctors outside India, who are very good at facelifts. I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I reach the age of 50. Abhi inn sab se kaam chal raha hai (sic)."

Rimi Sen made her debut as a lead actress in the Telugu movie Nee Thodu Kavali. Her debut Hindi film, Vijay Galani's Hungama was released in 2003. She followed it with appearances in big-budget movies such as Dhoom, Kyon Ki, Garam Masala, and Golmaal. However, her career was short-lived. In 2011, after starring in Shagird, the actress left acting. In 2016, she turned producer with the film Budhia Singh – Born to Run. Since then she has been away from the film industry.

