On Friday, Mumbai witnessed a grand celebration of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary as the Kapoor family organised and graced the occasion to honour the great actor and director, the patriarch of their family. Many film stars including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Kartik Aaryan, among others, were seen, dressed to the nines, gracing the gala event. However, one particular insider video from the event took away all the attention. Superstar Rekha, who graced the celebration of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary, bumped into Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda at the event. The video of the two sharing a wholesome moment quickly went viral on social media.

In the viral video, Rekha could be seen giving a tight hug to Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. The young actor, who made his debut with The Archies, could also be seen greeting the veteran superstar with folded hands.

Agastya Nanda attended the gala event organised by the Kapoor family along with his mother Shweta Bachchan and sister Navya Naveli Nanda. For the unversed, Agastya Nanda is related to the Kapoor family as their paternal grandmother, Ritu Nanda, is Raj Kapoor’s daughter.

For the event, Rekha was dressed in a queenly golden saree. In one of the videos from the event, Rekha could be seen, with tears in her eyes, approaching the poster of Raj Kapoor and greeting it with folded hands. She then also touched the late superstar's image, bowing her head to pay her respect to one of Indian cinema's all-time legends.

