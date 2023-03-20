Watch: Rekha dedicates her award to Alia Bhatt, veteran star calls latter 'future legend'

Alia Bhatt with Rekha

Alia Bhatt has not only impressed the critics and masses but also won veteran actress Rekha's admiration. In 2022-a year when Bollywood actors were struggling, she gave a superhit Gangubai Kathiawadi, a cameo appearance in Oscar-winner RRR, made her production debut with Darlings, and also starred in year's highest-grosser Brahmastra. On the personal front, Alia married Ranbir and gave birth to a daughter Raha.

Alia's hard work and dedication have impressed veteran Rekha so much that she dedicated her award to the new-age actress. Recently. Rekha was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for her contribution to Hindi cinema. Rekha walked up the stage with Alia. The latter was holding the trophy to hand it over Reha, and when she gave it ro Rekha, she said, "“I dedicate my award today to the future legends of our country and she is the beginning of that.” Alia looked astonished and she gave a funny reaction of getting flooded with a funny noise 'turrr.'

Here's the video

Actress Alia Bhatt turned 30 on Wednesday and she was inundated with immense love from her fans, family and friends on her special day. Her fan pages have also shared a picture that appears to be from her 30th birthday celebration.

In the photo, she can be seen making a wish before cutting her large chocolate cake. Alia looks super cute in an orange-printed outfit. She is seen seated on a white couch, with the birthday cake placed on the table in front of her. Alia is seen with her eyes closed and hands folded. What's unmissable is the yummy-looking cake in the form of the numerical 30. On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will also be seen making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.