Watch: Raveena Tandon comes to daughter Rasha's defence as fan pushes her while clicking selfie with actress

Raveena Tandon

After receiving Padma Shri, Raveena Tandon returned to Mumbai from Delhi on Thursday. The actress and her daughter Rasha were spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. While taking an exit from the airport, Raveena had a quick chit-chat with the photographers. While receiving congratulations from paps, and promising them a party, one of her fans seemingly pushed Rasha to get a selfie with Raveena.

Rasha walked ahead of Raveena and walked towards the car. When the actress realised that her over-excited fan tried to push Rasha, Raveena politely told him, "Careful. Aap dhakka mat dijiye bhaisaab. Baccho ko dhakka mat dijiye. (Please do not push, do not push the kids)."

It was announced in January earlier this year that music composer MM Keeravani and actress Raveena Tandon will be honoured with Padma Shri. On Wednesday, April 5, the two artists received the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, from President Droupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance during the presentation ceremony.

The official Twitter handle of the President of India shared the photos of Droupadi Murmu conferring the Padma Awards to the recipients. Sharing MM Keeravani's photo with the President, the tweet read, "President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Shri Marakathamani Keeravaani for Art. A veteran music composer, singer, and lyricist, he has worked widely in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi cinema."

When the handle shared the photo of Raveena Tandon receiving her Padma Shri from the President, it tweeted, "President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Ms Raveena Ravi Tandon for Art. A versatile actor, she has given several award-winning performances. She is also a philanthropist and environmentalist." The actress also shared the video on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Thank you all for the love and honour. Thankyou for your blessings papa, mami, and mom". On the work front, Raveena was last seen in Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2. She will next be seen in Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt.