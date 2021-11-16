WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna sets fitness goals with push-up challenge in throwback video

Rashmika Mandanna, the nation's favourite, is seldom far from the action. With her photos, the actress knows exactly how to slay the fans. After a year filled with work and accolades, the actress recently made news when she was named the most influential South celebrity by Forbes. Many feel the actress will be the next big thing in Bollywood as well, but for the time being, she is focusing on what she does best: stealing people's hearts with her Instagram posts.

A throwback video of her is now going viral.

Take a look-

The 25-year-old was shown in the video keeping the plank posture for more than 30 seconds. She does slow-motion pushups while keeping her body in the zero momentum stance.

Rashmika was seen doing the pushup as part of actor Nagararjuna’s Wild Dog push up challenge.

On the work front, Rashmika has two upcoming projects in Bollywood, 'Mission Majnu' being her Hindi film debut and 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Other than this, the actress also has a pan-India film, 'Pushpa', alongside Allu Arjun.

In a recent interview with a leading publication, Rashmika shared her experience about working with the legend Amitabh Bachchan on 'Goodbye'.

She said, "It has been amazing shooting with him. When you shoot for a long time, you gel with the other actors really well. It’s this blend, which gives performances that are really fun. I’ve been grateful enough to be doing that. We give out performances, and when people see your comfort, the director and everyone, they’re happy. It has been crazy."