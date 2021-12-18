Watch: Rashmika Mandanna dances to 'Saami Saami' at ‘Pushpa’ press meet

Rashmika Mandanna was all set to wow the participants of the recent Pushpa press conference in Mumbai. The actress wore a dark green blouse with frills and a matching lehenga with mirror work and dupatta to the event. In traditional Indian attire, she flaunted her toned body.

Rashmika afterwards performed the hook step to Pushpa's song Saami Saami on stage, and everyone was blown away by her outgoing personality and bubbly vibes. As Rashmika grooved on the stage, the auditorium erupted in cheers and loud claps. As all eyes were on her, her million-dollar smile gave even more energy to the event.

Recently, the actress posted a video of her dancing on the song 'Saami Saami' song on her social media. Sharing the video, she captioned the post, "I've been seeing so many of you doing this reel and I also wanted to join the Partyyy so made one myself.. I hope many more of you join us in our mass party…"

In the video, Rashmika Mandanna is seen sporting a black t-shirt and blue hot pants while grooving to the track.

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides 'Pushpa', Rashmika will make her Hindi film debut with 'Mission Majnu' and will also be seen in 'Goodbye' thereafter.