Watch: Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video lip-syncing, grooving to Tum Kya Mile, fans say ‘better VFX than Adipurush'

Ranveer Singh lip-syncs, grooves to Tum Kya Mile song

After impressing fans with their chemistry in Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, the duo is all set to entertain fans with their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Recently Alia Bhatt shared a reel lip-syncing to the movie’s first song Tum Kya Mile on a beach and now Ranveer Singh has shared a hilarious reel grooving to the song and has left fans in splits.

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious reel lip-syncing and grooving to Tum Kya Mile with different backgrounds. The actor captioned the reel, “Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi tha.” The actress was wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans and dancing to the new song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This comes after Alia Bhatt posted a reel lip-syncing to Shreya Ghoshal’s part in the song on a Beach.

The actor’s reel left fans in splits who couldn’t stop comparing the visual effects in the video with that of Adipurush. One of the comments read, “better than Adipurush and Brahmastra combined.” Another wrote, “Ranveer is this the way to troll Adipurush’s VFX team.” Another wrote, “Adipurush team sikho kuch.” Another wrote, “Better than Adipurush VFX.” Fans also appreciated the actor’s reel and said, “omg so funny.” Another wrote, “Ranveer with short hairs looks good.”

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The romantic drama film marks Karan Johar’s comeback to direction and is scheduled to release on July 28. The song Tum Kya Mile from the movie is winning the hearts of the audience and is sung by Shreya Ghosal and Arijit Singh.

Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Biju Bawra and are soon going to start shooting for the same