Watch: Ranbir Kapoor takes his new luxurious car for a spin in viral video, its priced at Rs…

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor recently flaunted his new swanky car, Bentley Continental as he stepped out in the city. The actor will next be seen in Ramayana and Love & War.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal changed the game for actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor redefined his craft after portraying a complex character arc and also achieved commercial success with the blockbuster film. After Animal, there has been no looking back for Ranbir as high-profile movie offers are on his lap currently. Not only this, the man has turned extravagant buying luxurious cars. Recently, the actor stepped out in his new Bentley Continental in the city.

Post the success of Animal, Ranbir has often been spotted in the city in his swanky cars. However, his new luxury vehicle is grabbing eyeballs for its jaw-dropping price tag. The paparazzo Viral Bhayani captured Ranbir driving a jet-black Bentley Continental GT V8 that costs around Rs 6 crore. He looked handsome in a black shirt which he styled with a pair of eyeglasses. As soon as the video dropped, netizens thronged the comment section with reactions.

For the unversed, the Animal actor owns quite a collection of luxury cars including Land Rover Ranger Rover Autobiography which is priced at Rs 3.27 crore. He also owns a Rs 1.71 crore stylish Audi A8 L. His garage is stacked with other high-end cars like Mercedes-AMG G 63 and Audi R8 according to reports. Recently, he took a ride on his Range Rover with his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ranbir recently wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film Ramayana helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The mythological epic features him as Lord Rama alongside Sai Pallavi who plays Sita. Apart from it, he is all set to begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. The film will mark his second onscreen collaboration with Alia and Vicky after Brahmastra and Sanju respectively. The movie is expected to be released in 2026.