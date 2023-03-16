Watch: Ranbir Kapoor recreates iconic memes, even transforms into Alia Bhatt from Raazi, fans say 'bhai biwi se daro'

Ranbir Kapoor-Jio Saavn

Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying the success of his movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar directed by Luv Ranjan. His movie has garnered a positive response and has crossed a box-office collection of 80 crores. Though the actor is not on social media, fans get to see his glimpse from family members' accounts. Recently, Jio Saavn shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor in which he turns a meme expert and recreates iconic memes.

On Thursday, Jio Saavn shared a video featuring Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, “Relationship game strong, Meme game stronger.” In the video, Ranbir Kapoor recreated various iconic memes and calls himself as a meme expert. From Nana Patekar’s ‘control Uday..control’ meme from Welcome to Alia Bhatt’s ‘mujhe aapne ghar jaana hai’ from Raazi, the actor entertained by acing every meme.

The video starts with Ranbir Kapoor saying, “I am not on social media, but I am a bigger meme expert in real life than the relationship expert that I am in my movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.” The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor then starts to recreate iconic memes that fit the situation given to him.

The fans found the video hilarious and especially when Ranbir Kapoor enacted a meme from Alia Bhatt’s movie Raazi and wrote, “The last one, arey bhaii biwi se daaro aapni (fear your wife at least).” Another wrote, “Awesome, loved it.” While talking about the Raazi meme that the actor recreated a user said, “Last one was awesome.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Though Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera didn’t work well at the box office, his recent movie Tu Jhoothi main Makkaar, which is a rom-com covered it up for him. The actor will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directional Animal. The gangster drama will also feature Rashmika Mandana, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. Other than this, the actor will also be a part of Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra 2 which will release next year.

