Watch: Ranbir Kapoor is 'confused, savage, desperate' in Priyadarshan's comedy version Animal, fans call it 'perfection'

Fans are impressed with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal reimaged as Priyadarshan's comedy.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 05:45 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is a revenge drama that has broken several box office records since its release. The film also invited criticism for its misogynistic and violent tone. However, what if instead of Vanga, the film was directed by Priyadarshan? 

Well, The Quarter Ticket Show shared a video reimagining Ranbir Kapoor in Animal directed by Priyadarshan. The hilarious trailer of the film has impressed fans. The video shows Ranbir Kapoor as lawless, desperate, forever confused, and savage. The dialogues from the movie have been edited in a way that it gives it a fun twist by adding dark humor and lightens the whole mood of the film. 

Netizens were quite impressed with the edit and called it perfection. One of the comments read, "Lmao, Dude this was one of the best work you have done so far, best, sala sara mood hi change kr diya movie ka (You changed the whole mood of the movie)." Another wrote, "This video is as epic as Priyettan's film, it made me forget that Animal was a dark action drama." Another user commented, "can not wait to watch Priyadarshan sir's animal." Another comment read, "Istg this is such a masterpiece. Istg best dark humour utilisation." 

Priyadarshan is a popular Indian director who is best known for making comedy films. The filmmaker has entertained the audience over the years with his comic films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, and more. 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others in key roles. The film has collected Rs 916 crore worldwide at the box office and has broken several records set by the previous films. Now, the filmmaker has promised the sequel to the film which will be titled Animal Park and the fans can't wait for it. 

