The shooting for the much-awaited film Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has officially wrapped up. A special behind-the-scenes video from the last day of filming is now going viral on social media. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram, is seen giving an emotional speech to the cast and crew.

Ranbir Calls It His Most Important Role

During the wrap ceremony, the entire team gathered on set to celebrate the journey. In his speech, Ranbir Kapoor thanked everyone involved in the film and said, "Portraying Lord Ram has been the most significant role of my career." He also appreciated his co-stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, and others for being part of this grand project. Ravi, who plays Lakshman, stood beside Ranbir during the emotional moment.

Ranbir Kapoor & Ravi Dubey (Laxmana) giving speech on the shoot wrap of Ramayana!



RAMAYANA GLIMPSE SOON pic.twitter.com/X3Wh4bb1Ru — Raymond. (@rayfilm) June 30, 2025

Cake Cutting and Heartfelt Moments

In another video, Ranbir and Ravi are seen cutting a cake with the cast and crew to mark the end of the shoot. Director Nitesh Tiwari also gave a touching speech, which received loud applause from the team. One sweet moment shows Ranbir and Ravi sharing a warm hug, highlighting their bond as Ram and Lakshman.

A Grand Star Cast and Big Budget

Ramayana boasts a powerful cast: Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The film’s visual effects are being handled by the Oscar-winning studio DNEG, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The epic film is set to release in two parts: Part 1 will hit theatres on Diwali 2026,

