Watch: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha peeps out of car window, fans say 'her eyes carry legacy of Kapoors'

Raha can be seen peeping out of the car window and looking at the paps.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little one, Raha Kapoor, was spotted with her naani (maternal grandmother) Soni Razdan in Mumbai. She was seen enjoying the car ride with her, the video of her is going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Raha can be seen peeping out of the car window and looking at the paps. In one video, Raha is seen with her head out of the car and enjoying the fresh air while Soni Razdan holds her.

Watch:

Fans have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "how cute she is looking." The second one said, "Her eyes carries the legacy of Kapoors for sure." The third one said, "She looks happy here."

Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, the couple has decided to register their under-construction bungalow in the name of their daughter Raha Kapoor making her the “youngest, richest star kid in B-town.”

A source told Bollywood Life, “Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than ₹ 250 crore once it’s all done. And this will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa.”

The source further added, “It is also said that Ranbir Kapoor, who is madly and deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, will name the bungalow in her name, and this will make the little one the richest star kid in the B-Town (Bollywood). Along with this massive bungalow, both Alia and Ranbir own four flats in the Bandra area and the worth is more than ₹60 crore.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to share the screen once again after Brahamastra in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and is set to go on floors in 2025. The announcement of the film has already created a huge buzz and fans can’t wait to see the trio together. Alia Bhatt also has Jigra in the pipeline in which she is seen sharing the screen with Vedang Raina. The actress has co-produced the film with Karan Johar.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.