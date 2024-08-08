Watch: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha peeps out of car window, fans say 'her eyes carry legacy of Kapoors'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who has bigger car collection than Mukesh Ambani, owns Rs 500 crore home, his neighbour is...

Meet PR Sreejesh, Indian hockey legend who ended his illustrious career with an Olympic bronze medal

Dharmendra pens note for Vinesh Phogat after Hema Malini's controversial 'lesson for women' remark: 'Extremely sad to..'

Meet man who quit IIT, then earned Rs 286 crore in just 150 days by...

Meet man, who quit high -paying job in London, later started his own business, now runs company worth over Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who has bigger car collection than Mukesh Ambani, owns Rs 500 crore home, his neighbour is...

Meet man who has bigger car collection than Mukesh Ambani, owns Rs 500 crore home, his neighbour is...

Meet PR Sreejesh, Indian hockey legend who ended his illustrious career with an Olympic bronze medal

Meet PR Sreejesh, Indian hockey legend who ended his illustrious career with an Olympic bronze medal

Dharmendra pens note for Vinesh Phogat after Hema Malini's controversial 'lesson for women' remark: 'Extremely sad to..'

Dharmendra pens note for Vinesh Phogat after Hema Malini's controversial 'lesson for women' remark: 'Extremely sad to..'

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin weight is...

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin weight is...

Poha vs Oats: Which one is healthier?

Poha vs Oats: Which one is healthier?

Male animal that gets pregnant and give birth

Male animal that gets pregnant and give birth

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha peeps out of car window, fans say 'her eyes carry legacy of Kapoors'

Raha can be seen peeping out of the car window and looking at the paps.

Latest News

Manisha Chauha

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 07:32 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha peeps out of car window, fans say 'her eyes carry legacy of Kapoors'
Image credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little one, Raha Kapoor, was spotted with her naani (maternal grandmother) Soni Razdan in Mumbai. She was seen enjoying the car ride with her, the video of her is going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Raha can be seen peeping out of the car window and looking at the paps. In one video, Raha is seen with her head out of the car and enjoying the fresh air while Soni Razdan holds her. 

Watch:

Fans have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "how cute she is looking." The second one said, "Her eyes carries the legacy of Kapoors for sure." The third one said, "She looks happy here." 

Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, the couple has decided to register their under-construction bungalow in the name of their daughter Raha Kapoor making her the “youngest, richest star kid in B-town.”

A source told Bollywood Life, “Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than ₹ 250 crore once it’s all done. And this will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa.”

The source further added, “It is also said that Ranbir Kapoor, who is madly and deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, will name the bungalow in her name, and this will make the little one the richest star kid in the B-Town (Bollywood). Along with this massive bungalow, both Alia and Ranbir own four flats in the Bandra area and the worth is more than ₹60 crore.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to share the screen once again after Brahamastra in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and is set to go on floors in 2025. The announcement of the film has already created a huge buzz and fans can’t wait to see the trio together. Alia Bhatt also has Jigra in the pipeline in which she is seen sharing the screen with Vedang Raina. The actress has co-produced the film with Karan Johar.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'My career is done...': What Vinesh Phogat had said ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

'My career is done...': What Vinesh Phogat had said ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Vinesh Phogat appeals Paris Olympics disqualification at CAS, demands joint silver, verdict today

Vinesh Phogat appeals Paris Olympics disqualification at CAS, demands joint silver, verdict today

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement