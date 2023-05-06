Search icon
Watch: Rakul Preet Singh takes dip in ice-cold water wearing bikini, fans say 'proof she is too hot'

Rakul Preet Singh shared a video on her Instagram of her undergoing cryotherapy at minus 15 degrees. Watch the viral video below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh impressed her fans and followers when she underwent cryotherapy recently by taking a dip in ice-cold water at minus 15 degrees while wearing a bikini. For the unversed, cryotherapy is a type of cold therapy that uses extremely low temperatures to treat various conditions and improve skin health. 

The actress shared a video on her Instagram on Saturday, May 6, and captioned it, "Cryo in -15 anyone?", but didn't disclose the location where the clip was shot. Rakul's post went viral as soon as she shared it on social media. Her fans too flooded the comments section appreciating the daring actress.

One of them wrote, "Proof she is too hot", while another added, "Rakul is a bikini queen". "Rakul ne paani mein aag laga di (Rakul has lit the fire in water)", read another comment. Another of her fan wrote, "Ab ye pura glacier pighal jayega (Now this whole glacier will melt)". Several others dropped fire emojis also.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was seen in five Hindi films last year. She began 2022 with John Abraham-led actioner Attack, then her next release was the investigative thriller Runway 34 in which she shared screen space with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

Her third film, a serial killer murder mystery Cuttputlli was a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar and was headlined by Akshay Kumar. Rakul was then seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy-drama Doctor G, and finally, she appeared in the comedy Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. All films received poor reviews from audiences and critics.

This year, in January, Rakul's social comedy Chhatriwali premiered on the OTT giant ZEE5. Apart from the actress, the film also featured Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Rajesh Tailang in key roles. She will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's pan-India vigilante action film Indian 2, the sequel to his 1996 film of the same name.

Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
First-image
After commando's murder, CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base
