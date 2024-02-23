Watch: Rakul Preet Singh dances down the aisle, share romantic moments with Jackky Bhagnani in wholesome wedding video

Twitter
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wholesome wedding video wins hearts.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple's cute wedding photos went viral on social media and now their wedding video is winning hearts of the fans. 

On Friday, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared a beautiful wedding video on their Instagram sharing a glimpse into the wholesome ceremony. The video showed Rakul Preet making the happiest bride as she danced down the aisle, on the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani couldn't hold back his smile looking at Rakul Preet. The video also gave a glimpse of their pre-wedding festivities wherein they could be seen sharing romantic kiss, dancing with each other, playing in the ocean. Their wedding video has a filmy touch. \

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Sharing the adorable video on Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "It's not you or me, it's US (two heart emojis)" along with #bintere and #abdonobhagna-ni. The song in the background was the one gifted by Jackky as a wedding gift to Rakul. 

Netizens were left in awe with the beautiful wedding video. One of the comments read, "best jodi ever." Another user wrote, "Pair made in heaven." Another user commented, "She looks like the happiest bride." Another comment read, "They both look so adorable together." 

Jackky Bhagnani is now gearing up for the release of his production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The much-awaited big budget action film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles, and is slated to release on April 10 on the occasion of Eid. 

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's pan-India vigilante action film Indian 2, which is the sequel to his own 1996 film Indian. Apart from Kamal and Rakul, the sequel features an ensemble cast of  S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, and Bobby Simha among others.

