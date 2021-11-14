WATCH: Rajkumar Rao goes down on one knee with engagement ring and Patralekhaa's reaction is priceless

Love is in the air as the wedding season in India has finally commenced, kick-starting with the wedding festivities of Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao and his long-term girlfriend Patralekhaa, after months of rumour about their marriage dates.

Videos and photos from the engagement party of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa surfaced on social media, leaving fans swooning over the many romantic moments shared by the couple. The engagement ceremony was intimate and was held in an exclusive resort in Chandigarh.

One of the videos from the engagement ceremony is currently going viral on social media, which shows Rajkumar Rao going down on one knee and proposing to partner Patralekhaa, leaving her blushing as she accepts his proposal and says ‘Yes’.

In the video, Rajkumar Rao went down on one knee with a ring in his hand, after which Patralekhaa crouched down beside him and accepted his proposal. Later, the couple got up and danced hand-in-hand to the popular song ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran as the guests cheered them on.

The theme of the engagement ceremony was all-white with elegant decorations and somber tones. Rajkumar Rao looked dashing in a stylish white suit while Patralekhaa beamed in a white and silver gown, with a long train and a slit.

The couple has kept their relationship private and out of the eyes of the public but has never backed down from expressing their love for each other. Patralekhaa talked about her love story openly in 2019 while sharing an instance from their relationship.

In a post uploaded by Humans of Bombay in 2019, she said, “He’d often go out of his way for me. Once, he was running late to see me, so he stopped the cab near the airport and ran all the way to Juhu! Not only that, but when we were earning very little, he surprised me with my favorite bag, which was ridiculously expensive! Years later, when we were in London, someone stole it! I remember calling him, sobbing, while he tried to calm me down. For me, the bag was all about the memories – he had bought it for me when he didn’t have much. That meant so much to me! Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am to have him.”

The couple was surrounded by close friends and family members at their engagement ceremony and the guest list included Saqib Saleem and filmmaker Farah Khan. The couple is set to tie the knot on November 14, as per reports.