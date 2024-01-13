Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Radhika Apte shares shocking videos of being locked in aerobridge with other passengers at airport

Radhika Apte shared videos from the airport and revealed that she is locked in an aerobridge with other passengers.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

Credit: Radhika Apte/Instagram
Radhika Apte, on Saturday morning, took to Instagram and shared shocking visuals of being locked in an aerobridge with other passengers at the airport. Sharing the videos, she penned a note and mentioned that the ‘stupid staff’ had no clue about the situation.

She wrote, “I had to post this! Today morning I had a flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. But the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT! The passengers with small babies and elderly people have been locked in for over an hour.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She added, “The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay :) now I’m locked inside  AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm  all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!”

In no time, her post went viral and social media users reacted, “Do you plan to ruin your day?Take an Indigo flight from the Mumbai airport. Day ruined successfully.” The second one said, “Tumhara choro, co-passengers ko pata bhi hai ki a Bollywood star is locked with them? Unki to lottery nikal gayi.” The third one said, “Hah Indigo no wonder worst worst almost similar experience I had... but it was at Midnight 3.am I had to land when I suppose to Land around 10.30 pm.” Another said, “Mumbai Air Show 2024: Airport partially shut, flights to be affected, traffic advisory issued for 12-14 January.”

