Watch: Priyanka Chopra trips, performs 'Sucker' giving a 'Gallan Goodiyan' twist and does all things fun in New York

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been travelling around the US from the past few weeks. PeeCee along with her sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas has joined the Jonas Brothers who are performing at several concerts. The band of brothers are promoting their two new singles 'Sucker' and 'Cool' across the US much to the excitement of the fans. Jonas family is treating fans by sharing photos and videos on their social media pages.

PeeCee and Nick are inseparable and are head over heels in love with each other, which is a known fact to everyone. We came across a video of the lovely couple during their outing in New York City. In the video, they are seen walking down the stairs and Priyanka almost trips, but hubby Nick's bicep comes to her rescue immediately. After the incident, the actor's reaction is priceless as she is left in splits instantly.

Check out the video below:

We also got our hands on a video where Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle are seen shaking their leg to 'Sucker' song. They gave their dance a twist by doing the hook step of Priyanka's song 'Gallan Goodiyan' from the film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Take a look:

Desi Girl is killing it and how!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka's upcoming film is The Sky Is Pink which marks her return to the Bollywood after a hiatus of three years. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. Directed by Shonali Bose, it's slated to release on October 11, 2019.