Watch: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie takes mic from dad Nick Jonas, sings for him at London concert

In her viral photos, Malti Marie can be seen covering her eyes as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a sweet kiss.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always exemplify family goals! The actress recently shared a heartwarming series of photos and videos from his concert in London. In the viral snapshots, little Malti Marie can be seen taking the mic from Nick and performing on stage.

In her viral photos, Malti Marie can be seen covering her eyes as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a sweet kiss. Priyanka and Malti were at the Jonas Brothers concert in London to celebrate Nick Jonas's birthday. Malti was spotted wearing headphones and even took Dad Nick Jonas's mic to see how it looked!

Joe Jonas was all ears as Malti Marie grabbed the mic and tried to sing in one of the pictures. In another shot, she was busy hopping onto the stage, showing off her adorable hairdo for the occasion. It seemed like Malti had a fantastic time getting a closer look at the mics Dad Nick Jonas used during the concert.

On Monday, September 16, Nick Jonas celebrated his 32nd birthday he set the stage on fire with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas at the Jonas Brothers' concert at the O2 arena in London. The singer was joined by his actress-wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka shared their family photos from the concert on her Instagram.

In her first post, the Fashion actress penned a birthday wish for Nick and shared a few photos from behind the scenes at the concert. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true everyday...we love you @nickjonas."

Sharing second set of photos from the concert, the actress shared that this was the same venue where she was crowned Miss World in 2000. In the first photo, Priyanka and Nick were seen sharing a kiss while Malti closed her eyes. In the next few pics, Malti was seen wearing pink-coloured headphones on the stage with Nick.



