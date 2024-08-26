Twitter
Kolkata rape and murder case: Centre slams Mamata Banerjee for her letter to PM Modi, says '123 fast track courts but..'

Delhi Metro Phase-4: DMRC tweaks construction plans on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor to...

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi looks 'khatarnak' in new posters, fans say 'toofaan aane wala hai'; film to release on...

Watch: Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya share kiss; touch actress's feet at their engagement

In the clip, the couple can be seen taking blessings from Priyanka Chopra and her mother by touching their feet.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 06:40 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Watch: Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya share kiss; touch actress's feet at their engagement
Priyanka Chopra's brother engagement (Image credit: Instagram)
On Monday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a video of her brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya's engagement in which they can be seen celebrating with the family.

In the clip, the couple can be seen taking blessings from the actress and her mother by touching their feet. Sharing the clip, Priyanka wrote, "And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends, and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their हस्ताक्षर and ceremony."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The couple got engaged on Priyanka Chopra's dad's birth anniversary. The actress can be seen dancing and enjoying at brother's engagement in a yellow suit.

Earlier after surprising fans with her visit to India, Desi girl Priyanka Chopra appeared in a stunning saree as she attended a wedding celebration for her brother, Siddharth Chopra.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Inside pictures of the bash on Friday featuring Priyanka with relatives and her mother Madhu Chopra are going viral. For the occasion, Priyanka opted for a vibrant magenta stylish saree. Complementing her outfit, she wore a layered pearl choker necklace and matching pearl earrings. She kept her hair in a neat bun style. One of Priyanka's family friends shared some 'warm and intimate' wedding festivities pictures.

Last month, Priyanka attended the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, where she was accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress shared her joy on Instagram, posting photos from the event and expressing her delight at the celebrations. "Clearly, I missed chaats and dancing at baraats!" she wrote.

With her recent film 'The Bluff' now in the can, Priyanka is gearing up for several exciting projects. The film, directed by Frank E. Flowers, features Priyanka as a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting. In addition, she will star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy 'Heads of State', directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Fans are also eagerly awaiting Priyanka's Marathi film 'Paani', which is set for a big-screen release on October 18. Directed by Adinath Kothare and produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, the film tells the story of a man from a drought-stricken village striving for water self-sufficiency. The film, originally released in 2019, received the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation.

(With inputs from ANI)

