Priyanka Chopra was seen giving some cash to a beggar in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra was spotted leaving a private airport in Mumbai on Tuesday night. She is expected to start filming her upcoming project with director SS Rajamouli, though an official announcement has yet to be made.

As she was in her car, she was seen giving money to a beggar on the street. In a paparazzi video shared on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra was seen leaving the airport and getting into her car. She looked stylish in a light green co-ord set and briefly waved at the paparazzo before getting inside.

While her car waited at a traffic signal outside the airport, a beggar approached the side of the footpath. Priyanka gave some cash to the beggar, who took it and put it in his shirt. Fans noticed her kind act and commented, with one saying, “God bless you,” and another calling her, “The kindest person."

Priyanka left fans curious about her upcoming film when she hinted at a "new chapter" while sharing pictures from her visit to Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana. In the caption, she wrote: "With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite. || ॐ नमो नारायणाय || Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela."

Not much is known about Rajamouli’s next project after RRR, or Mahesh Babu’s film following Guntur Kaaram. The story for Rajamouli's upcoming film has been written by his father, Vijayendra Prasad. The movie is said to be an action-adventure, similar to Indiana Jones. It was officially launched in Hyderabad earlier this month with a pooja ceremony, but the makers chose not to release any pictures from the event to keep Mahesh's look a secret.