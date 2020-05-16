Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets her 'freak' on in throwback video

Global icon Priyanka Chopra today shared a candid behind the scenes video from one of her recent photoshoots, before the shutdowns due to coronavirus pandemic were implemented. The short video clip showed Priyanka grooving to the song Get Ur Freak On by Missy Elliot in a bathrobe, sporting a quirky hairdo.

The photoshoot was from the actress appeared on the May cover of UK’s Tatler magazine, which was released digitally due to coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon #princesspoppyvibes."

The actor was part of a yesteryear Hollywood theme photoshoot and was seen in several other getups. In her interview in the magazine, Priyanka had opened up in the magazine interview about how her grandmother was worried about her lack of cooking skills. She had said, "All my mother’s sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon. My grandmother – my dad’s mum – always used to say, about me, 'Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook.' And my dad would say, 'I’ll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.' My mum didn’t know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man."

Priyanka had also added how her late father Ashok Chopra was on the fence about her choice of clothes upon her return from the United States back when she was young. "I’d left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn’t know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks," she said. Priyanka is currently living with actor-singer husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. She often posts candid pictures and videos of her life amid lockdown on Instagram.