Watch: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sing 'Sucker' during a Karaoke night and the video is too fun to miss

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas can't get enough of each other and we can see via their posts on social media pages. In the past month, they travelled to France to attend the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Then, they attended Paris Fashion Week 2019, wearing Dior outfits. Moreover, they even had a small romantic time while holidaying in Tuscany. Now, it looks like Priyanka and Nick are back home in Los Angeles.

We came across a video of Priyanka and Nick during a karaoke night while partying with their friends. In the video, PeeCee is seen happy and performing on Jonas Brothers' comeback song 'Sucker' which also featured her. The actor is dancing and singing her heart out while getting romantic with her hubby Nick. She looks hot AF wearing a monochrome checkered halter neck dress and Nick is seen in a black shirt and jeans.

Check out the video below:

Priyanka's birthday is around the corner as she is going to celebrate it on July 18. We can't wait to know how she is going to celebrate her first birthday after her wedding with Nick.

Meanwhile, earlier talking about marrying Nick, Priyanka had said to Elle UK, "It's so different. I'd never realised having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose. There's a weird responsibility to them. And safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day."