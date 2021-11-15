‘Prithiviraj’ teaser out: Akshay Kumar plays fearless warrior in Yash Raj’s historical film - WATCH

'Prithviraj' based on the life and heroism of the valiant and great Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, is Yash Raj Films' first historical make.

Today, November 15, the official trailer for Akshay Kumar's forthcoming flick 'Prithviraj' was revealed. Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, and Sonu Sood feature in the film, which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Manushi Chhillar, the 2017 Miss World, will make her Bollywood debut with the film. In the trailer, Akshay Kumar portrays King Prithviraj Chauhan brilliantly. Prithviraj, based on the life and heroism of the valiant and great Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, is Yash Raj Films' first historical make.

Akshay is seen in the avatar of King Prithviraj Chauhan in the Prithviraj teaser released today. He says, "I have lived for duty, I will die for duty." The actor is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chillar are also seen in the teaser. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 21, 2022.

According to India Today story, Akshay said, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.”

He added, “He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage.”