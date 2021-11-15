‘Prithiviraj’ teaser out: Akshay Kumar plays fearless warrior in Yash Raj’s historical film - WATCH

Headlines

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli: A comparative analysis at 24

India's first green hydrogen-run bus that emits water unveiled

India's biggest overseas hit, a forgotten film, sold 30 crore tickets abroad; more than RRR, Pathaan, Dangal combined

Ind vs Aus: Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur rested ahead of 3rd ODI; Axar Patel ruled out

Meet Sandi Mann: a woman who gifts the moon’s land to SRK on every birthday

Shubman Gill vs Virat Kohli: A comparative analysis at 24

India's first green hydrogen-run bus that emits water unveiled

India's biggest overseas hit, a forgotten film, sold 30 crore tickets abroad; more than RRR, Pathaan, Dangal combined

Top 10: Youngest cricketers ever to score ODI century for India

6 habits to quit for weight loss

7 Chemicals that are harmful for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

India's biggest overseas hit, a forgotten film, sold 30 crore tickets abroad; more than RRR, Pathaan, Dangal combined

Mission Raniganj trailer: Akshay Kumar races against time to save 65 trapped miners, fans demand National Award already

This Bollywood actress comes from two royal families, started as a dancer, kept her marriage secret for years because...

Bollywood

Bollywood

‘Prithiviraj’ teaser out: Akshay Kumar plays fearless warrior in Yash Raj’s historical film - WATCH

'Prithviraj' based on the life and heroism of the valiant and great Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, is Yash Raj Films' first historical make.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2021, 11:35 AM IST

Today, November 15, the official trailer for Akshay Kumar's forthcoming flick 'Prithviraj' was revealed. Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, and Sonu Sood feature in the film, which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Manushi Chhillar, the 2017 Miss World, will make her Bollywood debut with the film. In the trailer, Akshay Kumar portrays King Prithviraj Chauhan brilliantly. Prithviraj, based on the life and heroism of the valiant and great Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, is Yash Raj Films' first historical make.

Akshay is seen in the avatar of King Prithviraj Chauhan in the Prithviraj teaser released today. He says, "I have lived for duty, I will die for duty." The actor is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chillar are also seen in the teaser. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 21, 2022.

 

According to India Today story, Akshay said, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.”

He added, “He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage.”

