Watch: Poonam Pandey denies reports of police arrest for violating lockdown rules

Model turned actor Poonam Pandey issued a clarification after reports of her getting booked by the Mumbai Police for violating the rules of the lockdown surfaced today. She shared a video on Instagram, in which she claimed that there was no truth to the news and that she was having a movie marathon at home.

Sharing the video, Poonam said, "Hey guys, I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back-to-back, it was fun. I have been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing that in the news as well. Guys, please don’t write that about me. I am home and I am perfectly fine. Love you all. Guys, I heard I got arrested, While I was having a movie marathon last night."

For the uninformed, it was reported that Poonam and her friend, Sam Ahmad Bombay, were booked by the Mumbai Police for breaking the rules of the nationwide lockdown and going out for a drive in her luxury car. Senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath said, "A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act."

Poonam had made her Bollywood debut with Nasha in 2013, in which she played a teacher who gets involved with one of her students.