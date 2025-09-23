Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bringar CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan says Trump H1B Visa Rule Is Good to America and its citizens

UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST here

BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against Australia due to...

Big Billion Day Sale 2025: How to Spot Real Smartphone Deals and Save Smart in This Festive Season | Buyhatke Magic

Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrential rain disrupts life

China issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike, says 'cross-border flow of talent...'

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation levels HERE

Is Hamas blackmailing Netanyahu? Why does it release hostage's video, demand Trump’s guarantee in Gaza talks?

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40

Watch: Parineeti Chopra REVEALS baby bump for first time, shocks fans by declaring 'it’s been eight months...'

Parineeti Chopra opened up about her pregnancy and even flaunted her baby bump on a public platform. However, her latest vlog has shocked the netizens as she has declared, 'it's been 8 months'.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 03:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is glowing, and how! The actress who is expecting her first child delighted fans as she proudly flaunted her baby bump while announcing the relaunch of her offer channel after an 8-month break. 

In a brand new video uploaded on her YouTube channel, Parineeti brought her signature goofy, unfiltered charm back to the platform. From light-hearted self-deprecating jokes to daydreaming about all the things she would love to try, be it cooking, podcasting or experimenting with new skills, the actress reminded viewers of why her personality is so loved.

But this time, the star's pregnancy glow stole the spotlight. Radiant and cheerful Parineeti didn't shy away from letting her baby bump take centre stage, making it one of the first times she has showcased this side of her pregnancy publicly. In the video, Parineeti candidly stated how confused she was, saying, "Vlogging isn't as easy as it looks."

She joked about trying her hand at cooking videos but admitted defeat, saying Farah Khan's cook Dilip knows all the recipes. So she also revealed her struggles with finding the right topics, from reacting to her own funny videos to dabbling in lifestyle content.

Her visible excitement about motherhood gave a fancy, refreshing look into her off-screen life. Recently, the mommy-to-be had shared on her social media account about the cravings that she has been having during her pregnancy days.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra is THIS much richer than husband Raghav Chadha, difference will shock you!

She had shared a photo of tomato soup and cheese chilli toast, giving her fans a sneak peek into her pregnancy diet. Talking about work, Parineeti was last seen in the biographical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila' co-starring Diljit Dosanjh.

