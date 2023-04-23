Search icon
Watch: Nysa Devgan bumps into security guard, narrowly escapes embarrassing moment; netizens say 'poor girl'

An excited Nysa Devgan bumps into a security guard. However, she managed the embarrassing moment with ease. But netizens are having mixed opinions about it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Nysa Devgan

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, decided to spend his Sunday partying with her best friend, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry. Paparazzi spotted the two arriving at a restaurant bar in Bandra, Mumbai. As soon as they reached the venue, an excited Nysa jumped out of the car and narrowly escaped pushing the security guard. She bumped into the guard but averted pushing him. 

Nysa dodged him, nervously smiled at the guard, and continue walking towards the venue. Orry also walked towards the eatery and waved at the paps before going in. Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, "Arree Sambhal ke Nysa ji. Besties Nysa Devgan and Orry on their way to have a great Sunday night! Oops, we did see the hit Hope she is fine!"

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as Viral Bhayani shared the video, several internet users found it funny and others found it embarrassing. One of the users said, "That's a nervous laugh, poor girl." A user asked, "Does she even walk normally ever?" Another user wrote, "Kuch toh gadbad hai is ladki mein (Something is wrong with her)." A netizen wrote, "She’s always falling lol." Another netizen added, "Ajay devgan se jadya Ajay Devgan dikhti (She looks like Ajay Devgn more than the actor)." Many users even mocked Orry. A user wrote, "Hai kon ye orry sab jagah ladkiyo ke sath hi dikhta hai (who's this Orry, he is always found near girls)." 

A week before, Nysa and Orry were spotted attending a dinner party, and that's where she asked the paparazzi to pronounce her proper name. Nysa turned 20 years old on Thursday, April 20, and celebrate her birthday with her family. A video, which was originally shared by her aunt and actress Tanishaa Mukerji, has been going viral on the internet that gives us a sneak peek inside Nysa's celebrations.

In the clip, she is seen blowing the candles and cutting her special chocolate and cream cake shaped as '20' as her father Ajay Devgan, and grandmother Veena Devgan stand beside her. Kajol and her other family members' voices can be heard in the background singing Happy Birthday for Nysa, who is seen dressed in a grey top and yoga pants.

