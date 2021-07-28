Watch: Nora Fatehi mesmerises with her phenomenal dances moves in 'Zaalima Coca Cola' from 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

Nora Fatehi’s much-awaited dance number 'Zaalima Coca Cola' from the Ajay Devgn starrer upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' out.

Touted as one of the most popular, successful and loved performers in not just India but across the globe owing to her enchanting moves and charismatic persona, Nora added another feather to her cap and is garnering accolades from all quarters with her phenomenal expressions, graceful beauty and elegantly desi demeanour in the latest song 'Zaalima Coca Cola' from 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

Dancing to the tunes of the folksy track, Nora Fatehi aces the expression game effortlessly syncing her emotions perfectly to her mesmerizing dance moves.

Weaving her magic with expressions swift like a poetry, it's a visual treat to watch Nora engross herself in the desi flavour. Imbibing the cultural diversities aptly through her performance, Nora Fatehi unravels her talent by exploring the varied dimensions of her acting abilities.

Featuring Nora Fatehi as Heena Rehman, 'Zaalima Coca Cola' is set in the social and political premise of Indo-Pakistan war in 1971, showcasing the actress in a total desi avatar.

Slipping into the character of a spy, Nora Fatehi offers a never-seen before avatar, creating huge anticipation to witness her performance.