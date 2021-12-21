WATCH - Nora Fatehi gives afro vibes in BTS video from 'Dance Meri Rani'

Nora Fatehi's latest song video titled 'Dance Meri Rani' with Punjabi music composer, singer, and songwriter Guru Randhawa was released on Tuesday, 21 December. Ahead of the song release, a behind-the-scenes video that the dancing sensation shared on her Instagram account has gone viral.

The actress is first seen in a tracksuit before she appears in her African avatar in the video, looking absolutely sexy and sizzling. She captioned the video as "Its the afro vibes for me .. lets go" with fire, brown heart and evil eye emojis. Check out the viral video here



Her mermaid look from the song has already been grabbing headlines when she was seen being carried on a stretcher on the sets of the music video. Guru Randhawa had shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption "Not that easy, don’t try it at home."



Nora's other famous dance numbers include 'Dilbar Dilbar' from 'Satyameva Jayate', 'Kamariya' from 'Stree', and 'Manohari' in 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. Guru Randhawa's most popular Punjabi tracks include 'Lahore', 'High Rated Gabru', 'Ban Ja Rani' and 'Suit Suit' which have been recreated in Bollywood films.

Recently, photos of the alleged couple from their Goa vacation had surfaced online, sparking relationship rumours. In the photos captured by the paparazzi, the duo were seen having fun on the beach.

For the unversed, Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi had released a music video titled 'Naach Meri Rani' in 2020.