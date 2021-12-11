WATCH: Nick Jonas says he fears ‘not being a good husband’ to Priyanka Chopra

Jonas Brothers have launched a new mini-series titled 'Moments Between The Moments' showcasing the relationship between the three brothers - Nick, Jonas Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, and sharing behind the scenes moments from their recent tour titled 'Remember This Tour'.

As the second episode titled 'Secret Ingredient' from the documentary series dropped on Friday on Facebook and Instagram, a small clip from the episode has gone viral. In the video, Nick can be seen sharing that he is scared of 'not being a good husband, brother, son'. The couple's fans posted reassuring comments below the clip.



Nick says in the video, “I fear not being a good husband, brother, son. The most important thing to me is my family and the way that I treat them, how I show them love and respect. You know, we all have our way of giving and receiving love."

One netizen wrote, "Don't under estimate yourself Nick you are one of the most loving , caring and supportive husband", while other comment reads, “Priyanka is blessed to have such a lovely husband." A fan wrote, "You're the best husband Nick always remember that", and another commented, "Awww Nick just know u are unique and that is what makes you special enough for your beautiful wife Pri and she says it all the time and I know you are the best husband for her period #matchmadeinheaven #soulmates #Prick forever."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra married each other in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace on 1st and 2nd December 2018 as per Christian and Hindu rituals respectively.