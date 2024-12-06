In the video, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala seem happy and can't take their eyes off each other while playing the ring game. According to customs, after marriage, a couple tries to find a ring in a container of milk and rose petals.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 in Hyderabad at the Akkineni family's Annapurna Studios. Many photos and videos of the couple have since gone viral on social media, depicting their happiness at getting married, surrounded by family and friends. Amid this, a new video is currently garnering attention on Instagram that shows Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala engaging in the ring game that is played after weddings.

In the video, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala seem happy and can't take their eyes off each other while playing the ring game. According to customs, after marriage, a couple tries to find a ring in a container of milk and rose petals. Whoever finds the ring first is said to traditionally dictate the marriage. In the viral video, it is seen that the winner of the game between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala was none other than the actor who couldn't stop smiling after winning against his new wife.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding was a highly-publicised affair on Wednesday, attended by their friends from the industry and family members. Nagarjuna shared the couple’s first official wedding photos on social media with a heartfelt caption that read, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives."

"This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR Garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni," Nagarjuna said.

